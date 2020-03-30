The restrictions imposed by the country's authorities at this stage were effective. Leadership will leave it in force, as necessary and effective. This was said at a press briefing by Igor Dodon.



“If this pace continues, we will revise our forecast, voiced both by Mr. Chicu and myself, that by mid-April we may have 2,000 cases. If these restrictions and the fixed trend continue, most likely by mid-April we will have less than 2,000 infected”, the President said.



He called on citizens to show understanding and patience.