Igor Dodon: we may have fewer confirmed cases of coronavirus than we expected


The restrictions imposed by the country's authorities at this stage were effective. Leadership will leave it in force, as necessary and effective. This was said at a press briefing by Igor Dodon.

If this pace continues, we will revise our forecast, voiced both by Mr. Chicu and myself, that by mid-April we may have 2,000 cases. If these restrictions and the fixed trend continue, most likely by mid-April we will have less than 2,000 infected”, the President said.

He called on citizens to show understanding and patience.


Опубликовано: 08:52 30/03/2020

