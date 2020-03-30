At this stage, there are enough test systems for the coronavirus detection in the Republic of Moldova. They are used to citizens with suspected disease. This was announced in a press briefing by Igor Dodon.



“We do tests for everyone who has symptoms characteristic of this virus. I want to say that in some countries where there is already a total pandemic, tests are done only for those who have a serious condition. But we do tests for everyone who has symptoms, and this is more than 200 people every day,” he said.



The Head of State also said that at this stage there were enough tests, but in order to be ready for the next, Moldova ordered another 100 thousand tests from China. Igor Dodon hopes that it will come in the near future. Moreover, the President expressed the readiness of the country's leadership to organize a charter flight for the delivery of tests, as well as humanitarian assistance promised by China to our republic.