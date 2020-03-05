Urgent! Another 32 new cases of coronavirus confirmed
Information was presented at a press briefing by Prime Minister Ion Chicu.
Of these, one case was brought into the country from Bulgaria. The rest are local: 9 in Chisinau, 4 in Stefan Voda, 3 in Singerei, 3 in Soroca, 2 in Cahul, 2 in Taraclia, 1 in Nisporeni, 1 in Ialoveni, 7 in Transnistria. The total number increased to 263 cases. The number of cured patients is 13. At the same time, two deaths were recorded.
Опубликовано: 17:00 29/03/2020
