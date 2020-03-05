Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Сбежавший из РКБ пациент пойман полицией
 

Urgent! Another 32 new cases of coronavirus confirmed


Information was presented at a press briefing by Prime Minister Ion Chicu.

Of these, one case was brought into the country from Bulgaria. The rest are local: 9 in Chisinau, 4 in Stefan Voda, 3 in Singerei, 3 in Soroca, 2 in Cahul, 2 in Taraclia, 1 in Nisporeni, 1 in Ialoveni, 7 in Transnistria. The total number increased to 263 cases. The number of cured patients is 13. At the same time, two deaths were recorded.


Опубликовано: 17:00 29/03/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Urgent! Another 24 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. Total number i ...
  • Urgent! Another 16 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed In Moldova. Tot ...
  • Urgent! 14 new cases of coronavirus confirmed. Total number is 94
  • Urgent! In Moldova, another 15 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. To ...
  • Another 14 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Moldova. Total numbe ...










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     