Information was presented at a press briefing by Prime Minister Ion Chicu.



Of these, one case was brought into the country from Bulgaria. The rest are local: 9 in Chisinau, 4 in Stefan Voda, 3 in Singerei, 3 in Soroca, 2 in Cahul, 2 in Taraclia, 1 in Nisporeni, 1 in Ialoveni, 7 in Transnistria. The total number increased to 263 cases. The number of cured patients is 13. At the same time, two deaths were recorded.