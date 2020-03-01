President Dodon answered the most frequently asked question by citizens.



“First of all, it depends on each of us. If we responsibly implement the recommendations of the authorities, we’ll survive the pandemic faster and return to our normal lives. If we show irresponsibility, as, unfortunately, it has been in recent weeks, then the pandemic will last longer. I really want us to get out of this situation as soon as possible, and I’m sure that everyone wants the same,” the President said.



The Head of State once again called on citizens to be responsible and not create even bigger problems for the medical system.