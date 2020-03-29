Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Сбежавший из РКБ пациент пойман полицией
 

The Prime Minister voiced two conditions for obtaining permission to return to Moldova on a charter flight


The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration is preparing a list of citizens from the diaspora who urgently need to return to their homeland. The data are systematized and the optimal mechanism is determined.

This was stated at a meeting of the emergency commission. In this context, the obligation of the Moldovan citizens returning home from abroad to have a compulsory health insurance policy was discussed. The Prime Minister said that permission to fly would not be issued if:

1. Passengers are not selected in accordance with the priority criteria (in priority are children, students, citizens receiving treatment, and citizens who find themselves in a difficult situation);

2. They do not have a medical policy.

Ion Chicu called for the creation of an appropriate mechanism for crossing the land border.


Опубликовано: 16:43 29/03/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Moldovan woman with confirmed coronavirus escaped from hospital in Italy to ...
  • Igor Dodon discussed with the Turkish Prime Minister the issue of migration ...
  • President Igor Dodon and Prime Minister Ion Сhicu explained what the emerge ...
  • Ion Chicu: There are prerequisites for the introduction of a state of emerg ...
  • Prime Minister Ion Chicu outlines priorities of the new government










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     