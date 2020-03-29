The Prime Minister voiced two conditions for obtaining permission to return to Moldova on a charter flight
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration is preparing a list of citizens from the diaspora who urgently need to return to their homeland. The data are systematized and the optimal mechanism is determined.
This was stated at a meeting of the emergency commission. In this context, the obligation of the Moldovan citizens returning home from abroad to have a compulsory health insurance policy was discussed. The Prime Minister said that permission to fly would not be issued if:
1. Passengers are not selected in accordance with the priority criteria (in priority are children, students, citizens receiving treatment, and citizens who find themselves in a difficult situation);
2. They do not have a medical policy.
Ion Chicu called for the creation of an appropriate mechanism for crossing the land border.
Опубликовано: 16:43 29/03/2020
