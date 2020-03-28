In Moldova, 32 new cases of coronavirus were registered. Total number is 231
In the Republic of Moldova, 32 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. Information at a press briefing was presented by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.
Two of them were “imported”: from the UK and Romania. The rest are local.
Опубликовано: 17:53 28/03/2020
