In Moldova, 32 new cases of coronavirus were registered. Total number is 231


In the Republic of Moldova, 32 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. Information at a press briefing was presented by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.

Two of them were “imported”: from the UK and Romania. The rest are local.


Опубликовано: 17:53 28/03/2020

