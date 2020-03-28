The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Moldova on the morning of March 28 remained unchanged: 199. 56 of them were imported: from Italy, the UK, France, Switzerland, Ukraine, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Romania, the Czech Republic and Germany. The rest are local: in Chisinau, Hincesti, Soroki, Stefan Voda, Ialoveni, Causeni, Cahul, Anenii Noi, Riscani, Balti, Singerei, Cantemir, Orhei, Taraclia, Straseni and Transnistria.



The condition of patients at Toma Ciorba Hospital is average or satisfactory. In the children's infectious diseases hospital - situation is the same. In the RCH there are patients in serious and moderate condition. At the Emilian Cotsaga Clinic, the patient's condition passed from medium to satisfactory. At the hospital under the Ministry of Health, patients feel satisfactory, said Viorica Dumbraveanu.



The number of infected includes 10 residents of Transnistria. Two are being treated in Chisinau, the rest are in hospitals on the left bank of the Dniester.