The good news was announced at today's briefing by the Minister of Health. According to her, patients who were in satisfactory condition did repeated tests. In nine cases, the result was negative - these people no longer have the virus.



“Today or tomorrow we will leave them out. This means that there is a positive result of the doctors’ activities, for which I thank them again,” she said.



Another 18 patients will pass a second test next week. Thus, already 11 people in Moldova have recovered from coronavirus including the first sick in our country.