Urgent! 22 more confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova
During the last day, another 22 new cases of infection with a new type of virus were recorded in Moldova.
This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.
Thus, there are 199 cases of coronavirus infection in the republic.
Recall that a state of emergency has been declared in the country and a “red code” is in effect due to COVID-19.
Опубликовано: 17:34 27/03/2020
