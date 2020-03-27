Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
This evening humanitarian aid from the Russian Federation will arrive in Moldova


The shipment, in particular, will include 10 thousand test systems for the new type of coronavirus diagnosis.

The charter flight of AirMoldova airline, which will deliver humanitarian aid, will arrive from Moscow Domodedovo Airport at 6.30 pm.

Also Moldovans who were in Russia and could not return home due to the state of emergency in the republic will fly on the same plane, Sputnik writes.

In total, about 570 Moldovan citizens will arrive from Moscow on Friday evening.


