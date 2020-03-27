Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
This Sunday Moldova will switch to summer time


Switching time in Moldova will take place on the night of March 28-29. Citizens will move the clocks an hour forward.

Daylight saving time is implemented in accordance with the proposal of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe and simultaneously with the member states of the European Union.


Опубликовано: 17:29 27/03/2020

