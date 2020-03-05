Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Президент Игорь Додон: Врачей и полицейских проверят на наличие COVID-19
 

Another death from coronavirus registered in Moldova


A 79-year-old ambulance doctor infected with coronavirus died. This was reported by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.

According to the minister, in addition to the virus, the woman also had chronic diseases, including diabetes.

She was a true hero, saved lives and contributed to the improvement of the healthcare system,” said Dumbraveanu.


Опубликовано: 10:03 27/03/2020

