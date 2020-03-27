The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate of major currencies on March 27-29.



The dollar will add four bans. Its price will be 18 lei 4 bans. The euro with growth by 31 ban will reach 19 lei 77 bans. The price of the Romanian leu will rise by seven bans and will be 4 lei 9 bans. Ukrainian hryvnia will cost 64 bans. The Russian ruble will add one ban and will cost 23 bans.