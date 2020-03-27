In response to a request from the authorities for emergency financial assistance to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, an IMF mission led by Ruben Atoyan will discuss economic policy measures from the IMF headquarters in Washington with the authorities to help with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic via financial support through the Accelerated Credit Facility (RKF) and the Accelerated Financing Facility (RFI).



This is stated in the press release of the organization. “Financing through the RKF / RFI is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board and does not provide for preconditions or evaluation visits. In the case of Moldova, we are talking about funding up to 86.25 million SDRs (which is about 117 million US dollars, or 50% of Moldova’s quota in the IMF) through the RKF and RFI. This financing is provided in full, in one tranche, according to the accelerated procedure”, the release notes.