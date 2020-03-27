Starting March 27, Moldovans are not allowed to gather in groups of more than three people. Also you must have an identity card with you.



In addition, starting from Monday, March 30, public sector employees go on weekly vacations while maintaining wages. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Moldova, Ion Chicu, following the meeting of the Commission on Emergency Situations.



Also, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers confirmed that these measures would not affect the payment of pensions and social benefits.



Regarding the private sector, Ion Chicu noted that entrepreneurs and economic agents should transfer workers to remote work.



The commission appealed to lawyers, notaries and bailiffs with the requirement to comply with sanitary and epidemiological measures.



Local authorities are allowed to monitor quarantine in those settlements where the number of infected reaches one percent of the number of residents. At the same time, they are obliged to notify the Commission on Emergency Situations about the measures introduced.



Since March 29, the work of several border crossing points - Costesti-Stynka and Briceni-Rososan, has been temporarily suspended.



Also, the commission may limit the right to movement in the period from 23.00 to 05.00. This decision will be made in the coming days, based on the current situation in the country.