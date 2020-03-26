25 people more recovered from coronavirus in Moldova
Another 25 patients diagnosed with coronavirus have recovered from the dangerous infection and may be discharged in the coming days. This was reported by Minister of Health, Labor and Social Protection Viorica Dumbraveanu.
The head of the Ministry of Health noted that after carrying out the final tests for COVID-19, all the patients would be prepared for discharge.
Dumbraveanu noted that the Moldovan doctors made good progress in treating patients with coronavirus.
Опубликовано: 19:12 26/03/2020
