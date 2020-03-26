Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Президент Игорь Додон: Врачей и полицейских проверят на наличие COVID-19
 

25 people more recovered from coronavirus in Moldova


Another 25 patients diagnosed with coronavirus have recovered from the dangerous infection and may be discharged in the coming days. This was reported by Minister of Health, Labor and Social Protection Viorica Dumbraveanu.

The head of the Ministry of Health noted that after carrying out the final tests for COVID-19, all the patients would be prepared for discharge.

Dumbraveanu noted that the Moldovan doctors made good progress in treating patients with coronavirus.


Опубликовано: 19:12 26/03/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Ministry of Health: No new cases of COVID-19 infection detected
  • Ministry of Health: 17 new cases of coronavirus infection
  • Ministry of Health: No new cases of coronavirus detected
  • The condition of one of the patients with coronavirus is extremely serious
  • Three patients with coronavirus in Moldova are practically cured










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     