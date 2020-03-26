Moldovan citizens who return to the country must be checked for coronavirus. This proposal was made by Igor Dodon.



“We must identify those infected at the entrance to the country in order to exclude the risk of the spread of the virus within Moldova. The experts will decide how this testing will be held, but we ask everyone who returns to show understanding,” he said.



The Head of State expressed hope that this mechanism could be applied as early as next week. Igor Dodon also recalled that all arrivals stay in quarantine for 14 days.