Urgent! 28 more confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova


Another 28 new cases of infection with a new type of virus were recorded in Moldova. This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.

In total, there are 177 cases of coronavirus infection in the republic.

Recall that a state of emergency has been declared in the country and a “red code” is in effect due to COVID-19.


17:55 26/03/2020

