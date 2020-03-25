The government decided to allocate 36 million lei from the reserve fund for the centralized purchase of specialized protective equipment for the country's medical personnel involved in the fight against coronavirus.



This was announced at a press briefing by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu. “We intend to purchase 500 thousand masks-respirators and 200 thousand protective screens. We also found a manufacturer in the local market who would sew protective suits. We intend to provide all the medical facilities of the country with everything necessary so that they can help people with suspected coronavirus,” she said.