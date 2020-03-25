A party of humanitarian aid purchased by the Embassy of the People's Republic of China for the Republic of Moldova arrived in Chisinau. 1,500 tests for the diagnosis of coronavirus were submitted to the National Health Agency.



“I express my gratitude to our Chinese partners for the help to us in a moment of urgent need!



Let me remind you that in the near future the Republic of Moldova will receive another batch of assistance from the People’s Republic of China: about three tons of medicines, medical materials and equipment - all this is necessary to support the efforts of the country's authorities to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Igor Dodon.