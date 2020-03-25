Urgent! Another 24 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. Total number is 149
Information was presented at a press briefing following a meeting of the United Crisis Management Center. Of these, three were “imported”: from the UK and Germany.
The remaining cases are local. They were registered in Chisinau, Soroca, Hincesti, Riscani, Stefan Voda, Ialoveni, Straseni. All patients are hospitalized, they are provided with the necessary assistance. The minister will give information on the condition of all infected tomorrow morning.
Опубликовано: 17:28 25/03/2020
