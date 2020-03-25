The country's authorities are taking new measures to support the population and economic agents in an emergency.



The National Energy Regulatory Agency (ANRE) has banned disconnecting from services or imposing fines if consumers do not pay on time for electricity, heating, natural gas or drinking water, except in cases where the disconnection is carried out in order to avoid danger to life and health of people or damage to property. About this on his page in the social network wrote Igor Dodon.



“In fact, this means “freezing” payments for heating, water, gas and electricity for the duration of the emergency without risk of imposing fines and disconnecting from these services. Other measures to support the population will soon be taken as well,” he noted.