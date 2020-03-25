Chisinau Mayor General Ion Cheban, together with representatives of the World Health Organization, discussed the situation with the spread of dangerous coronavirus in Moldova.



Among a number of additional measures, the general mayor noted that a sanatorium in the city of Vadul-lui-Voda could be used to isolate those infected with coronavirus. In the near future there will be a check for compliance with sanitary standards. In addition, municipal authorities announced the need for additional tests to detect the virus, equipping hospitals with everything necessary and training medical staff.



Representatives of WHO, in turn, called on the Moldovan citizens to comply with the requirements and stay at home.



“If necessary, consult a doctor. We all face an emergency and any help is very important in order to save lives and overcome the crisis,” the WHO representatives said.