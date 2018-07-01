A 63-year-old Moldovan citizen infected with coronavirus died in Madrid. It is known that a man suffered from chronic diseases.



According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration, the relatives of the deceased are in touch with the Moldovan Embassy in Madrid and are discussing the possibility of repatriating the body of a citizen of Moldova. However, this procedure is difficult to implement in the current conditions, when the borders of most European countries are closed, publika.md reports.