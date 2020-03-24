In Moldova, another 16 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. The total number increased to 125.



The Minister of Health said that today 104 tests have been processed. 16 of them were positive. Three cases were “brought” into the country from France, Ukraine and the UK. 13 are “internal”: 5 - in Chisinau, 2 in Hincesti and Soroca, by one in Anenii Noi, Riscani and Sholdanesti. Another new case registered in Transnistria.



Thus, the total number of confirmed cases in Moldova is 125.