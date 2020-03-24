The President of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Dodon, as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, decided to involve the personnel of the Ministry of Defense in the crisis management. In this regard, the Head of State signed a decree giving the military permission to take part in relevant actions to further support the Government’s efforts to combat the pandemic.



In addition, the President held a working meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, with the Secretary of the Supreme Security Council to discuss measures by state bodies to ensure implementation of decisions previously taken by the authorities to combat the spread of the virus.



“The Ministry of Defense should be ready to provide its logistic resources to support the medical personnel involved in managing this crisis. This may include allocation of hospital beds, participation of military doctors, vehicles for the needs of the authorities, or other support.



At the same time, the military will have to help the Ministry of Internal Affairs in implementing measures already taken to prevent the spread of the virus. This also includes patrolling public places to ensure that social distance is maintained (also taking into account self-isolation of older people or children), which is vital to prevent the spread of the pandemic and reduce the incidence among socially vulnerable categories of citizens,” said President Igor Dodon.



The Moldovan leader assured that the military, if necessary, will provide support to older people so that they do not have to leave their homes.



“Depending on the situation development, in the near future we will decide on other measures to limit the spread of the virus,” said Igor Dodon.



