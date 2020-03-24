The number of people infected with coronavirus in Moldova is less than in the countries with similar population. This is evidenced by data published by the portal worldometers.info.



So, at the moment in the Republic of Moldova there are 109 cases with a population of 2.99 million people. In Lithuania, where 2.79 million people live, 187 cases of coronavirus were detected, in Armenia, whose population is 3.05 million there are 235 cases, in Croatia, with a population of 4.1 million - 361 cases.



COVID-19 disease mortality rate: in Moldova, one patient died, there are three deaths in Slovenia with a population of 2.08 million, three in Bosnia and Herzegovina with 3.3 million of inhabitants, and one in Lithuania.



If we compare the coefficient of the number of cases per 1 million inhabitants, in Moldova it is 27, in Bosnia and Herzegovina - 46, in Lithuania - 69, Armenia - 79.