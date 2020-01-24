The coming political year promises to be effective. Political scientist, MP from the Party of Socialists Bogdan Tsyrdea said this on the air of the “Matter of Principle” program on Accent TV.



The expert noted that the main achievement of the past year was cooperation of the most important state institutions - the President, parliament and government, which adhered to common principles and goals.



“The power has gained a certain vertical and takes on features of a “monolith” in the sense that there is real cooperation between the parliament, the government and the President. We don’t have what happened until 3-4 parties shared ministries, schemes, money and more,” said Tsyrdea.



The political scientist added that when there is a common team, is a common “psychology” in the work of the country's leadership, then the results would be effective.