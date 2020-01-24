Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
На Ботанике неизвестный напал с ножом на прохожих. Пострадавшие госпитализированы
 

Igor Dodon invited Bulgarian President Rumen Radev to visit Moldova


The Head of State at a bilateral meeting in Jerusalem invited his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev to visit Moldova this spring.

As part of the visit, we will make a joint trip to the Taraclia region,” Igor Dodon said.

In addition, the President praised the Moldovan-Bulgarian relations, which have continued to strengthen over recent years, and also emphasized the interest of our country to intensify political dialogue and conduct high-level exchange of visits.

I thanked the Bulgarian leadership for the financial, humanitarian and technical assistance provided to the Republic of Moldova, especially the Taraclia region. I emphasized the significant role played by the Bulgarian community in the context of the Moldovan-Bulgarian partnership,” Igor Dodon noted.


Опубликовано: 13:20 24/01/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • The Head of State Held a Meeting with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev in US ...
  • Dodon called historical the visit of the Vice-President of Bulgaria to Mold ...
  • The Moldovan President met with the Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov
  • Igor Dodon congratulated Bulgarian President on the 140th anniversary of th ...
  • Igor Dodon awarded the Ambassador of Bulgaria to Moldova with the "Order o ...










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2019. All rights reserved.
     