The Head of State at a bilateral meeting in Jerusalem invited his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev to visit Moldova this spring.



“As part of the visit, we will make a joint trip to the Taraclia region,” Igor Dodon said.



In addition, the President praised the Moldovan-Bulgarian relations, which have continued to strengthen over recent years, and also emphasized the interest of our country to intensify political dialogue and conduct high-level exchange of visits.



“I thanked the Bulgarian leadership for the financial, humanitarian and technical assistance provided to the Republic of Moldova, especially the Taraclia region. I emphasized the significant role played by the Bulgarian community in the context of the Moldovan-Bulgarian partnership,” Igor Dodon noted.