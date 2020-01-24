The mayor of the capital, Ion Cheban, told what kind of help Chisinau would receive as a result of his visits to Bucharest and Moscow.



Since he was previously accused of spending almost 80 thousand lei on trips outside the country, the mayor said that after these working trips, Chisinau had already won 80 million lei in the form of grants, as well as other assistance from the authorities of Bucharest and Moscow, unimedia.info reports.



“It is worth noting that we received from Bucharest almost 1 million euros for the restoration of the Alunelul park and about three million euros for the restoration of the historical building of the lyceum named after George Asachi,” Ion Cheban said.



The mayor also spoke about the results of two visits to Moscow: “If we talk about Moscow, we concluded an agreement on getting equipment, including for the snow removal.”