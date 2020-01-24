Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Zinaida Greceanii met with the head of the Constitutional Court, Vladimir Turcan


The Chair of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Zinaida Greceanii, met with the Chair of the Constitutional Court, Vladimir Turcan.

The parties analyzed measures necessary for effective cooperation which must be implemented.

The law should be clear, the rules should be comprehensive, so as not to leave room for interpretation and abuse,” Zinaida Greceanii emphasized.

Опубликовано: 11:37 24/01/2020

