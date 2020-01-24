Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Zinaida Greceanii discussed important issues with the chairman of the National Financial Market Commission


The Chairman of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova met with Valeriu Chitsan, Chairman of the National Commission for the Financial Market. The parties identified priorities and discussed plans and measures necessary for the effective operation of the institution.


Опубликовано: 11:27 24/01/2020

