Zinaida Greceanii discussed important issues with the chairman of the National Financial Market Commission
The Chairman of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova met with Valeriu Chitsan, Chairman of the National Commission for the Financial Market. The parties identified priorities and discussed plans and measures necessary for the effective operation of the institution.
Опубликовано: 11:27 24/01/2020
