President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon took part in the official commemoration of the victims of the Holocaust at the Yad Vashem Memorial Complex in Jerusalem.



“On behalf of the people of Moldova and on my own behalf, together with 50 foreign colleagues, I laid a wreath in memory of six million Jews killed by the Nazis and their accomplices during the World War II,” the Moldovan leader said.



The Head of State noted that the tragedy of the Jewish people took place, including in the territory of our country, which during the war was occupied by German and Romanian troops, who killed up to 300 thousand Jews.



“The Holocaust is a terrible but important lesson for all of humanity, proving to us the importance of maintaining peace and harmony. This should not happen again!” Said Igor Dodon.



Recall that the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova on November 26, 2015 decided to declare January 27 the official National Holocaust Remembrance Day.