On Friday and weekends, January 24-26, Moldovan leu will depreciate against the euro and the dollar, according to the official exchange rate announced by the National Bank of Moldova.

Thus, the price of the euro will be 19 lei 66 bans, which is 10 bans more than yesterday. The dollar will add six bans. Its price will be 17 lei 72 bans. The Romanian leu price is 4 lei 11 bans. The Russian ruble and Ukrainian hryvnia will retain their positions: 28 bans and, accordingly, 72 bans.


Опубликовано: 09:16 24/01/2020

