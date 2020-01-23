Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
The Washington Times: Что будет дальше с молдавским криминальным олигархом?
 

Igor Dodon held an informal meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence


The President of the Republic of Moldova held a short informal meeting in Jerusalem with the US Vice President Mike Pence.

We touched upon the issues of bilateral strategic dialogue and stressed the need to further strengthen relations in critical areas. I confirmed the commitment of the leadership of the Republic of Moldova to international obligations,” said the Moldovan leader.


Опубликовано: 19:08 23/01/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Igor Dodon held an informal meeting with representatives of the board of th ...
  • Igor Dodon held an informal meeting with Vadim Krasnoselsky in Bender
  • President held an informal meeting with ambassadors accredited in Moldova
  • Today Igor Dodon will take part in the informal meeting of the heads of the ...
  • Igor Dodon held an informal meeting with the ambassadors of the European Un ...










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2019. All rights reserved.
     