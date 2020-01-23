Igor Dodon held an informal meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence
The President of the Republic of Moldova held a short informal meeting in Jerusalem with the US Vice President Mike Pence.
“We touched upon the issues of bilateral strategic dialogue and stressed the need to further strengthen relations in critical areas. I confirmed the commitment of the leadership of the Republic of Moldova to international obligations,” said the Moldovan leader.
Опубликовано: 19:08 23/01/2020
