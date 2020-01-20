Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
MFAEI issued a warning about trips to China


The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova recommends that citizens of the country postpone trips to the Hubei province of the People's Republic of China in connection with an outbreak of viral pneumonia (coronavirus).

As a precaution, Chinese authorities have restricted access to the Wuhan village that has been hit hardest by the virus. The number of victims has increased to 17 people, and more than 570 people are infected with the virus, moldpres.md reports. The risk of spreading the virus is extremely high.


Опубликовано: 19:03 23/01/2020

