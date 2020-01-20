Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
The Washington Times: Что будет дальше с молдавским криминальным олигархом?
 

Ion Chicu had a working meeting with the Russian ambassador to Moldova


Prime Minister Ion Chicu met with Oleg Vasnetsov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Moldova. During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues, paying particular attention to trade and economic relations, writes moldpres.md.

The Prime Minister and the Ambassador discussed the intentions of the Eurasian Development Bank to finance investment initiatives in Moldova, in particular, construction of an agro-industrial logistics center. Ion Chicu confirmed the government’s intention to actively support investments in the national economy, industrialization and modernization of the country.


Опубликовано: 19:00 23/01/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • The Prime Minister met with the Ambassador of Hungary to Moldova
  • Prime Minister of Moldova met with the Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg V ...
  • Ion Chicu had a meeting with the British Ambassador
  • Igor Dodon met with the Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov
  • Igor Dodon held a working meeting with the Ambassador of Russia Oleg Vasnet ...










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2019. All rights reserved.
     