Prime Minister Ion Chicu met with Oleg Vasnetsov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Moldova. During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues, paying particular attention to trade and economic relations, writes moldpres.md.



The Prime Minister and the Ambassador discussed the intentions of the Eurasian Development Bank to finance investment initiatives in Moldova, in particular, construction of an agro-industrial logistics center. Ion Chicu confirmed the government’s intention to actively support investments in the national economy, industrialization and modernization of the country.