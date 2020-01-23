At the request of the Prosecutor General, Alexander Stoyanoglo, Viorel Morar was removed from the post of head of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (AP) by members of the Supreme Council of Prosecutors (VSP), unimedia.info reports.



Recall that Viorel Morari was detained on January 10 for abuse of power and falsification of state documents and was placed under preliminary arrest for 20 days.



The ex-head of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office is suspected of receiving in March 2017a complaint from the PDM former chairman Vlad Plahotniuc, which he registered contrary to the provisions of the law, initiating a criminal trial and investigation and falsifying procedural documents in a criminal case.



Appropriate actions were taken in the personal interest, as well as in the interests of the applicant and other people from his environment, in order to protect them from suspicions in a criminal case of the bank fraud (theft of a billion) and to prevent a full investigation of this case.