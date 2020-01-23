The Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova Zinaida Greceanii held a working meeting with the US Ambassador to Moldova Derek Hogan. The parties discussed the priorities of the Parliament of Moldova and the agenda of the Moldovan-American relations for the next period, noted a good level of cooperation in the political and economic sphere, as well as in the process of implementing democratic reforms, and spoke in favor of continuing to develop the potential of Moldovan-American cooperation.



“The priorities of the spring session of the Parliament include the need to support socio-economic projects, especially regional development, justice reform with the wide participation of representatives of civil society, professional environment and external experts.



In this context, I noted the positive conclusion of the Venice Commission on the draft amendments to the Law on the Higher Council of Magistracy, as well as its readiness for constructive cooperation with the Moldovan authorities,” said Zinaida Greceanii.