The vice-speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, the head of the PSRM faction, Vlad Batryncha, said that during the spring-summer session of the legislative body, the deputies would pay special attention primarily to projects of the social sphere.



“Firstly, projects that will really improve, rather than declaratively, the standard of living of citizens. And here we want to cooperate with the government in adopting as many bills as possible regarding the pension system and social assistance,” the deputy noted.



According to him, socialists should register in the legislative body a number of bills that will concern the field of medicine and the system of procurement of medicines.



In addition, socialists will focus on reform of justice.