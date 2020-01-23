During the trip to Jerusalem, the President of Moldova met with the President of the Republic of Serbia, Alexander Vucic. The Moldovan leader welcomed the dialogue that has developed between our countries and spoke out for its activation at the level of the top leadership of the countries.



In this context, Igor Dodon noted with satisfaction the ongoing dialogue with Mr. Vucic during numerous meetings at the venues of international events, as well as the contacts established between the prime ministers of our countries.



“We also discussed the deepening of trade and economic ties, including through the strengthening of cooperation between the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Moldova and the Republic of Serbia. The volume of our bilateral trade remains insignificant and requires full implementation. Our countries have signed 13 agreements in various areas, and ten more are awaiting further negotiations. At the end of the meeting, I accepted invitation of the President of Serbia to pay an official visit to this country in the first decade of April," said Igor Dodon.