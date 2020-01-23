Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Зинаида Гречаный отметила восемь основных приоритетов ПСРМ на 2020 год (ВИДЕО)
 

A brief overview of the visit of Igor Dodon to Israel


The Head of State made a brief review of his visit to Israel. The video is published on the official page of the President of the Republic of Moldova on the social network.

"I want to inform our compatriots about the tasks of each official visit abroad. I will do such reviews every time I travel abroad, because our people need to know that the Republic of Moldova has good friends and important external partners who want to support our people," Igor Dodon noted.



Опубликовано: 12:18 23/01/2020

