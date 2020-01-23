This was reported by the press service of the parliament, noting that the parliamentary commission on foreign policy and European integration approved an advisory opinion on our country's accession to this convention, interlic.md reports.



It is planned that Moldova will apply the rules of the Convention on the railway section from the Ungheni station to Ungheni-Iasi border crossing point and on the railway section from the Giurgiulesti station to Giurgiulesti-Galat border crossing point, and the total length will be 1,455 meters.



The main objective of the COTIF Convention is to develop and strengthen cooperation in the field of railway transport, compliance with international standards for railway transport, re-issuance of railway transportation documents, which will significantly increase the volume of traffic and, consequently, the income from these operations.



The Convention on International Carriage by Rail (COTIF) was signed in Bern in 1980.



Currently, 47 countries of Europe, North Africa and the Middle East are members of the Intergovernmental Organization for International Rail Transport.