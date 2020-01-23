Five cases of hypothermia have been reported in Moldova
Last week, five cases of hypothermia were reported in the country.
Three of them were recorded on January 15, two more - on January 19. According to the National Prehospital Ambulance Service, after the first aid provided to the patients, they were taken to medical facilities, publika.md reports.
Опубликовано: 09:05 23/01/2020
