Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Зинаида Гречаный отметила восемь основных приоритетов ПСРМ на 2020 год (ВИДЕО)
 

Five cases of hypothermia have been reported in Moldova


Last week, five cases of hypothermia were reported in the country.

Three of them were recorded on January 15, two more - on January 19. According to the National Prehospital Ambulance Service, after the first aid provided to the patients, they were taken to medical facilities, publika.md reports.


Опубликовано: 09:05 23/01/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Three new cases of rabies in animals registered in Moldova
  • More than 2,000 residents of the capital infected ARVI during the last week
  • Experts confirmed 14 new cases of measles
  • The number of measles cases in Moldova is approaching 300
  • A 70-year-old woman died from influenza in Moldova










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2019. All rights reserved.
     