In Jerusalem, on the eve of the start of official events in the framework of the World Forum of the Holocaust Victims Remembrance, Igor Dodon held informal talks with the heads of several states. Among them are French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian leader Sergio Mattarella, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Romanian President Klaus Johannis.



Igor Dodon also spoke with representatives of Austria, Albania, Armenia, Bulgaria, Germany, Georgia, Israel, Iceland, Serbia, Finland, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Sweden, with the speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress and the official representative of the Vatican.



Recall, the Head of State makes a working visit to the State of Israel at the invitation of President Reuven Rivlin to participate in the World Holocaust Remembrance Forum. This large-scale event is timed to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp by the Red Army. The Forum is attended by over 50 foreign delegations at the level of heads of state, government, parliaments, etc.

