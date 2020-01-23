The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate of major currencies in the country on Thursday, January 23.



The dollar will add six bans. Its price today will be 17 lei 66 bans. The single European currency will also rise in price, and will cost on Thursday 19 lei 56 bans. Romanian leu will remain unchanged - 4 lei 9 bans. The Russian ruble and Ukrainian hryvnia will also retain their positions: their price will be 28 bans and, accordingly, 72 bans.