The World Bank will financially support the improvement of the quality of higher education in the Republic of Moldova. The Commission on Foreign Policy and European Integration approved an advisory opinion on initiating negotiations on a draft Financing Agreement (project "Higher Education") between the Republic of Moldova and the International Development Association, MOLDPRES reports with reference to the press service of the parliament.



A loan of $40 million will be used to modernize higher education in accordance with current and future needs of the labor market at the national and international levels. Beneficiaries of the project will be state universities and teacher training colleges of the Republic of Moldova. The strategic areas of the project will be educational programs, engineering, information technology, and medicine.



The duration of the project is fiveyears, the implementation period is until 2025.