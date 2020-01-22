Being at the Istanbul airport before flying to Tel Aviv, Igor Dodon held an unplanned working meeting with the Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Turkey, Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu.



The parties discussed the progress in the construction of a new stadium in Comrat. A few months remain before putting it into operation. “We agreed that the opening of the stadium will take place in the presence of the leadership of the Republic of Moldova and representatives of the Government of the Republic of Turkey,” the President wrote on his page on the social network.