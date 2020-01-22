Today President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon left on a working visit to Israel at the invitation of his Israeli colleague Reuven Rivlin. The Moldovan leader will take part in the World Holocaust Forum.



The Head of State noted that this large-scale event was timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the liberation by the Red Army of the Auschwitz death camp.



The forum will bring together 50 foreign delegations at the level of heads of state, government and parliaments.



Igor Dodon also plans to hold in Israel several bilateral meetings with the presidents of other countries.