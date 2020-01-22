IMF Mission led by Ruben Atoyan arrives in Moldova
Today the Mission of the International Monetary Fund, headed by Ruben Atoyan, will arrive in the Republic of Moldova.
IMF experts will stay in Chisinau for two weeks. The agenda of the visit includes meetings with the Moldovan authorities and discussion of the IMF program.
Опубликовано: 10:32 22/01/2020
