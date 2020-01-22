Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
IMF Mission led by Ruben Atoyan arrives in Moldova


Today the Mission of the International Monetary Fund, headed by Ruben Atoyan, will arrive in the Republic of Moldova.

IMF experts will stay in Chisinau for two weeks. The agenda of the visit includes meetings with the Moldovan authorities and discussion of the IMF program.


Опубликовано: 10:32 22/01/2020

